Man dead after stabbing in Elizabethtown

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being stabbed in Elizabethtown Thursday evening, according to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Melanie Lane on a report of a stabbing around 6:27 p.m., Public Affairs Officer Chris Denham said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed. By 6:44 p.m., officials said all partied had been identified and contacted.

There are still many unknowns as the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. However, Denham said there are no suspects at large and no additional threat to the community.

