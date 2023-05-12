Mayor Greenberg invites public to town hall discussions on permanent LMPD police chief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg announced he is allowing the community to provide input on qualities and characteristics they would like to see for Louisville Metro Police Department’s permanent chief.

Following an online survey that collected more than 1,100 responses from the community, Greenberg said he wants to offer more ways for people to share their thoughts.

Back in Dec. 2022, Greenberg selected LMPD’s then Deputy Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel to serve as the department’s interim chief after former LMPD Chief Erika Shields resigned.

“Our next permanent Chief of Police needs to have a firm understanding of what the community expects of them, and these town halls are a great chance for community members to make their voices heard,” Mayor Greenberg said. “I appreciate everyone who participated in the online survey, and I hope everyone also takes this opportunity to provide valuable input.”

Two virtual town halls will be hosted by Justin Doll, senior consultant at Public Sector Search & Consulting. The organization said it is assisting the Mayor’s Office in the selection process for LMPD’s next permanent Chief of Police.

The links to the virtual discussion are below:

May 15 - Discussion from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LINK

Meeting ID: 813 6201 6621

Passcode: 502828

May 20 - Discussion from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

LINK

Meeting ID: 848 2667 8343

Passcode: 791792

Anyone who needs access to the internet can also join at one of four Louisville Free Public Library branches that are making space to participate. Those branches can be found below:

Main Library, 301 York St.

Southwest Regional Library, 9725 Dixie Highway

South Central Regional Library, 7300 Jefferson Boulevard

Northeast Regional Library, 15 Bellevoir Circle

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.