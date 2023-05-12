Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Parallel investigations underway following horse deaths at Churchill Downs

Horses racing
Horses racing(WAVE)
By Mark Stevens
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and national investigations are underway following the deaths of seven horses at Churchill Downs ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

While Kentucky racing officials focus on everything that occurred in this state, the national Horse Racing Safety and Integrity Authority will examine the horses histories at tracks across the country.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus said Kentucky racing officials are focusing on everything that occurred within the state’s borders.

They’re gathering information from people connected to the horses, security personnel, and video.

Records WAVE obtained from a request to the the Horse Racing Commission show that state officials sent three emails asking people to preserve relevant evidence related to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.

Those emails were withheld from WAVE though because of the pending investigation.

State racing officials will turn over the results of their equine catastrophic injury review to HISA.

It’s planning to compare the injuries at Churchill Downs against injuries during the same time period a year ago, as well as other relevant time periods.

HISA’s medication and anti doping provisions will also take effect May 22 after surviving a legal challenge.

“There is no doubt that the combination of the Racetrack Safety Program and the ADMC program will make our sport safer for the horses entrusted to our care,” Lazarus said.

It’s unknown how long the investigations will take.

The president of the Jockey Club released a statement supporting HISA’s national investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte
UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
DEA agents nationwide worked on a year-long operation called Last Mile to break the...
DEA Operation ‘Last Mile’ connects local drug influx to 2 powerful Mexican Drug Cartels
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Metro United Way, along with city leaders, honored child care providers in Louisville, but...
United Way: 22% of Kentucky child care facilities could be forced to permanently close
Louisville Metro Police Department
Mayor Greenberg invites public to town hall discussions on permanent LMPD police chief
Kentucky Derby 149 winner Mage
Derby winner Mage heading to Preakness Stakes
By using new cutting-edge technology, the orthopedic team at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital is...
UofL Health facility celebrates major milestone in robotic assisted joint replacement procedures