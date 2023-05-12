Contact Troubleshooters
Restaurant, chef accelerator opens in West Louisville

Restaurant and chef accelerator opens in West Louisville
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two restaurants are opening in West Louisville on South 18th Street, as part of an effort to grow jobs and provide dining options in the west end.

The restaurants are located at 516 A & B S. 18th St. and called the 18th Street One West Row Houses, owned by nonprofit One West’s chef accelerator program.

The spaces were once abandoned buildings, and are now revitalized and furnished for chefs from West Louisville to grow their businesses.

On Friday, Mayor Craig Greenberg joined the nonprofit to welcome their first tenant: Gore’s SmokeOut BBQ.

”We expect to see and we want to continue to invest more in West Louisville so that there are services in these 9 neighborhoods, just as there are in every other part of our city,” Greenberg said.

”There’s also the systemic barriers that have been in place, where financing has not always been available. Redlining has been operating,” One West President and CEO Evon Smith said.

One West said their goal is to build a strong population of dining options for everyone across Louisville to enjoy.

”A whole lot of great ideas take a whole lot of hard work and support, you know what I mean though, and to be able to have that is substantial,” Gore said.

“I think that my parents are extremely excited,” Gore added. “And I don’t think they can put into words how excited they are. To have their business in the west. I think it’s a big think to support our community and to make sure that we grow and that we have the same opportunities as all the other neighborhoods.”

As part of the accelerator program, tenants rent the space for two years. During that time, One West will offer support, guidance and tools with the goal of helping them open a permanent restaurant in the West End once their lease ends.

Each One West row house is 1,600 square feet and has indoor and outdoor seating, according to the release.

To learn more, click or tap here.

