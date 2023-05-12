Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Substitute teacher arrested after bringing loaded gun to Shelby County elementary school

Police are investigating after a substitute teacher brought a loaded gun to a Shelby County...
Police are investigating after a substitute teacher brought a loaded gun to a Shelby County elementary school on Friday.(WBRC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a substitute teacher brought a loaded gun to a Shelby County elementary school on Friday.

Families of Heritage Elementary School were sent a message about the incident on Friday afternoon, stating an adult man in the building had a gun tucked into the back of his pants.

Captain Kyle Tipton with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man was a substitute teacher within the school and was arrested for the incident.

The school said it dismissed students from the school by individual classes.

The message said weapons are prohibited from Shelby County school grounds, and that violation of the policy by staff members should “constitute reason for disciplinary action, including termination.”

“The staff at Heritage Elementary did a flawless job during this alarming situation,” Tipton said. “We continue to work with school officials and staff to ensure the safety and security of our schools in the Shelby County community are a top priority.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte

Latest News

Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police searching for missing Clarksville man believed to be in extreme danger
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
During Friday’s home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city’s...
Louisville Bats honor first responders during ‘502 Connect Night’
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store...
Wawa submits applications to develop new convenience stores in Louisville