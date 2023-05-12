UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being stabbed in Elizabethtown on Thursday evening.

Elizabethtown police officers were called to the 100 block of Melanie Lane on Thursday at 6:27 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

When the officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been stabbed. By 6:44 p.m., officials said all partied had been identified and contacted.

The Elizabethtown Police Department confirmed that 36-year-old James Franklin died from the stabbing.

Police said there are no suspects at large and no additional threat to the community.

