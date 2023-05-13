Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Mother’s Day on Sunday, doctors want to remind people that it isn’t just a chance to thank your mother for having a big heart, it’s an opportunity to make sure her heart is as healthy as possible.

The Centers for Disease Control said heart disease is the number one killer of women across the country. It takes the life of about one in every five women, killing more than cancer.

That’s why Dr. Li Zhou has dedicated her life to fighting heart disease. She’s the medical director of Norton Heart & Vascular Institute’s Women’s Heart Program, a program that’s expanding to provide specialized care for women of all ages.

Zhou said heart disease is often thought of as a problem specific to men. She’s trying to break that stigma and raise awareness.

”The woman is the center of the family,” Zhou said. “They provide care for their children or their parents, and many times they forget about themselves. Through healthy education, they could provide healthier lives to their family members and eventually leading to a healthier community.”

Zhou said people should talk to their doctor if they’re not feeling like themselves, have unusual fatigue, trouble breathing, or even indigestion.

”So many times, people would think of self-examination, but heart disease is difficult to do a self-examination,” she said. “That being said, your body will always tell you if something goes wrong. So always listen to your body.”

High blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity are all conditions that play a role in our heart health.

