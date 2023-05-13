Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Scattered rain and storms tonight, watching for strong storms Sunday

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, May 13, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heavy downpours and scattered storms will continue into tonight
  • Scattered storms Sunday but it won’t be a washout
  • A calmer and more comfortable stretch of weather arrives next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few scattered showers and storms will move in from our north overnight.

Most thunderstorm activity will diminish by sunrise Sunday. Temperatures stay warm and muggy tonight as well, with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Most of our Mother’s Day will be mainly dry, although we’ll have to dodge a few scattered showers and storms. Some of these could be on the strong side, with heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.

Be sure to stay weather aware throughout tomorrow!

A few scattered showers and storms could linger through the early parts of tomorrow night, especially for areas west of I-65.

At this point, the best chances of any severe storms look to stay further to our west. Monday features a cooler forecast under a mainly cloudy sky.

An early morning stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Highs warm into the 70s.

The Mother’s Day forecast will likely be one where it comes down to the wire on specific timing and impacts.

As of now, a few strong storms may be possible that bring torrential downpours and strong wind gusts. It won’t be a washout of a day by any means, but will be a day to stay weather aware.

The good news is that next week features a much more pleasant pattern in terms of temperatures, with highs in the mid-70s nearly all week.

At this point, rain chances look to stay relatively low throughout the week, stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

