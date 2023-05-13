Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Watching for hit and miss storm chances this weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS

  • Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Not a washout this weekend, but a few showers and storms are possible
  • Alert Day - Low chances of a strong storm or two Sunday afternoon
  • More comfortable temperatures settle in for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the forecast for the majority of our Saturday. A few isolated shower and storm chances are possible today beginning around midday, with higher chances through the late afternoon/evening. Highs will warm into the 80s.

Showers and storms will diminish for the most part overnight. A few spotty chances are still possible. We stay warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday is an ALERT DAY due to the chance of a few strong storms. The first half of Sunday will be mostly dry and cloudy. A line of storms with a damaging wind threat could try to dive into our area from the north during the afternoon and evening hours.

Thunderstorm potential kicks up Sunday night, but it all depends on how quickly the system that’s been plaguing us with storms for days gets out of here.

The Mother’s Day forecast will be one where it comes down to the wire on specific timing and impacts. As of now, trends continue to show a weakening cluster of storms with gusty winds and heavy rain Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t be a washout of a day by any means, but will be a day to stay weather aware.

The good news is that next week features a much more pleasant pattern in terms of temperatures with highs in the mid 70s nearly all week. At this point, rain chances look to stay relatively low throughout the week, stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
