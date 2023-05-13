Lanes reopen following 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been reopened on I-264 East near the airport after a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening, according to TRIMARC.

TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday on I-264 East at mile marker 11.

There is no word on any injuries.

Officials blocked all lanes while crews clear the scene. Lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m., TRIMARC confirmed.

