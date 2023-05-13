LMPD investigates overnight shootings that sent 2 women to the hosptial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police said two people were sent to the hospital after separate shootings that happened early Saturday.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:15 a.m., LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed a group of people were talking in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Fegenbush Lane and Norbrook Drive when someone inside a car shot at the group.

A woman was grazed in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. Smiley said she is expected to survive her injuries.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to the University of Louisville Hospital after a woman came in with a gunshot wound.

Smiley said the woman initially told officers she was walking near the Big Four Bridge but investigators later learned she was shot in the Victory Park neighborhood.

She is expected to survive her injuries.

No suspects have been arrested in either incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

