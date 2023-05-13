Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Bats honor first responders during ‘502 Connect Night’

During Friday's home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city's first responders.
During Friday’s home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city’s first responders.(Louisville Metro Emergency Services)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During Friday’s home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city’s first responders.

The team hosted “502 Connect Night” to bring the community together and continue the healing process following the tragedy of the Old National Bank shooting on April 10.

The Bats debuted a new “502 Connect” uniform during the game to honor first response agencies and featured a special ceremonial pitch, a joint color guard and a National Anthem performance by a joint choral group.

Members of the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville EMS, Louisville Fire Department, MetroSafe dispatchers and the Red Cross were in attendance at the game, with first responders recognized during the game’s Hometown Heroes celebration.

The Louisville Bats said the team would be wearing the new “502 Connect” uniforms for several other games this season.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

