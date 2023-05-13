Contact Troubleshooters
Over 100 dogs adopted at Kentucky Humane Society LOU Adopts event

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society shared positive news that over 100 dogs were adopted at the LOU Adopts event held Saturday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

In partnership with Louisville Metro Animal Services, LOU Adopts is a “mega dog adoption event” to find homes for local dogs and puppies.

The event offered on-site adoptions, with fees varying by participating shelters.

Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs or GRRAND, Animal Care Society, Hardin County Animal Shelter, Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and Anderson County Care and Control all participated in the event.

The Kentucky Humane Society said more than 115 dogs and puppies from seven local animal shelters were able to find homes.

(Story continues below)

Jefferson County adopters were required to pay licensing fees. All the dogs and puppies were spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations, KHS said.

