Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police searching for missing Clarksville man believed to be in extreme danger

Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and is believed to be in extreme danger.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man last seen on Friday morning.

Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

He is listed at 5′9″, weighing 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Pelkey’s whereabouts is asked to call Clarksville Police Department at (812) 246-6996.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The punishment comes after Forte was disqualified from the Hopeful Stakes on Sept. 5, 2022.
Trainer Todd Pletcher suspended for positive drug test involving Derby contender Forte
UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
DEA agents nationwide worked on a year-long operation called Last Mile to break the...
DEA Operation ‘Last Mile’ connects local drug influx to 2 powerful Mexican Drug Cartels
Jose Baca was shot in the stomach on April 24th.
15-year old still fighting for his life after being shot in stomach
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling

Latest News

Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
During Friday’s home game, the Louisville Bats shared its love and appreciation for the city’s...
Louisville Bats honor first responders during ‘502 Connect Night’
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store...
Wawa submits applications to develop new convenience stores in Louisville