Police searching for missing Clarksville man believed to be in extreme danger

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man last seen on Friday morning.

Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and is believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

He is listed at 5′9″, weighing 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy YMCA T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information on Pelkey’s whereabouts is asked to call Clarksville Police Department at (812) 246-6996.

