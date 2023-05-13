Contact Troubleshooters
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Clarksville man

Indiana State Police
Indiana State Police(MGN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Clarksville police have canceled a missing person search for a 35-year-old Clarksville man last seen on Friday morning.

Nathan Pelkey was reported missing from Clarksville and was believed to be in extreme danger, according to Indiana State Police.

The cancelation was issued on Saturday morning by Indiana State Police. No further details were provided.

