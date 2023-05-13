TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-264 East near airport after 2-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-264 East near the airport after a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening, according to TRIMARC.

TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday on I-264 East at mile marker 11.

There is no word on any injuries.

Officials said all lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene.

This is a developing story.

