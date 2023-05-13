TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-264 East near airport after 2-vehicle crash
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes have been blocked on I-264 East near the airport after a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening, according to TRIMARC.
TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday on I-264 East at mile marker 11.
There is no word on any injuries.
Officials said all lanes have been blocked while crews clear the scene.
This is a developing story.
