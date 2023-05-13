Contact Troubleshooters
Wawa submits applications to develop new convenience stores in Louisville

Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store...
Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store locations for construction.(Provided//Wawa)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wawa has submitted applications to Louisville Metro Government to approve two convenience store locations for construction.

The applications were filed in May for a 5,915 square-foot location at the intersection of Taylorsville Road and Sweeney Lane in east Louisville and a 5,943 square-foot location at 9650 Preston Crossing Blvd. in south Louisville.

The stores would serve as both a fuel center in addition to a convenience store.

Back in December, Wawa announced it had plans to expand and bring locations to Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, claiming those states were chosen as part of the company’s long-term expansion plan to help fuel future store growth.

Wawa said it expects to launch new stores in these locations by 2025.

There are currently nearly 1,000 Wawa locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

