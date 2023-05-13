Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman celebrates 100th birthday with 80 friends and family

Aline Bagwell celebrated her 100th birthday with many of her friends and family. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman recently celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

WHNS reports that Aline Bagwell celebrated her milestone birthday with 80 of her friends and family.

Bagwell was born in Kentucky in May 1923 but has called South Carolina home for more than 70 years. She relocated with her husband, Harold Bagwell, after they got married following his return from World War II.

The now longtime South Carolina resident still lives in the same farmhouse her husband built for them.

Bagwell, the last surviving sibling of 17, is known by nieces and nephews across the country as Aunt Sissy. She also has two children, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She celebrated her birthday a little early this year with a Kentucky Derby-themed party.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
UPDATE: Man identified after stabbing in Elizabethtown
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

Latest News

A college student accepted her degree while 38 weeks pregnant.
College student accepts her degree while pregnant
This image made available by Vatican News shows Pope Francis meeting Ukrainian President...
Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican
The storm follows an outbreak of dozens of tornadoes in Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado...
One dead as tornado hits south Texas town near the Gulf coast
A church in Alabama gave its nursery director a free car for Mother’s Day.
Church gifts new car to longtime nursery director for Mother’s Day surprise