Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on I-264 East near the airport on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday on I-264 East at mile marker 11, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.
Early investigation revealed a woman driving a passenger vehicle rear ended another vehicle in front of her.
Police said the woman was taken to University Hospital where she died a few hours later.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m. after the crash had been cleared.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
