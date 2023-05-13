Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died following a two-vehicle crash on I-264 East near the airport on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday on I-264 East at mile marker 11, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a woman driving a passenger vehicle rear ended another vehicle in front of her.

Police said the woman was taken to University Hospital where she died a few hours later.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Lanes were reopened around 9:30 p.m. after the crash had been cleared.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

