1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and four other people have been injured following a shooting Saturday night in downtown Louisville.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 4th Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed that a group of individuals were involved in a fight inside a business which was then taken outside and shots were fired.

Officers located four victims near the area of South 4th Street, while a fifth victim was found near Third and Chestnut Streets.

Three men and two women, all ages unknown, were taken to University Hospital. One man later died while another man was listed in critical condition, police confirmed.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed as 22-year-old Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall.

Police said the other victims are listed in stable condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

