Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business

One man has died and four other people have been injured following a shooting Saturday night in...
One man has died and four other people have been injured following a shooting Saturday night in downtown Louisville.(WECT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died and four other people have been injured following a shooting Saturday night in downtown Louisville.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 4th Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed that a group of individuals were involved in a fight inside a business which was then taken outside and shots were fired.

Officers located four victims near the area of South 4th Street, while a fifth victim was found near Third and Chestnut Streets.

Three men and two women, all ages unknown, were taken to University Hospital. One man later died while another man was listed in critical condition, police confirmed.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office later confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed as 22-year-old Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall.

Police said the other victims are listed in stable condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects or arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Indiana State Police
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Clarksville man

Latest News

A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Morning showers will give way to dry-time and warm temperatures this afternoon
From polling locations to candidate information, here's what you should know about the 2023...
What you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Primaries
From polling locations to candidate information, here's what you should know about the 2023...
What you need to know for the 2023 Kentucky Primaries
A balloon release and remembrance event was organized on Saturday for 19-year-old Neel Nai, who...
Community gathers to remember teen killed at Shawnee food mart