Community gathers to remember teen killed at Shawnee food mart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family gathered outside a Shawnee food mart days after a deadly shooting to remember the life of the teenager who was violently killed.

A balloon release and remembrance event was organized on Saturday for 19-year-old Neel Nai, who was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of West Market Street.

Nai was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries. Since the shooting on Wednesday, LMPD has not located any suspects in the case.

On Saturday, Nai’s family said they are hoping the person responsible comes forward.

“Please help me find the person who did this to my brother,” Aksh Nai, Neel’s older brother said.

“He was a child that did not deserve this along with the other children in our community that do not deserve this,” family friend Connie McFarland said. “He was a teenager trying to live to become a elder and someone took it from him, and this family.”

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.