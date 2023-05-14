Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy with rain chance to start week

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few Monday morning showers; mainly north of I-64
  • Strong storms possible Tuesday - greatest threat south of the Parkways
  • Sunny, comfortable weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cloudy skies dominate Monday’s forecast as temperatures warm into the 70s. A few showers and patchy drizzle are possible at times.

Most of the evening features cloudy but dry conditions. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase from midnight to sunrise Tuesday. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday morning (mainly along and north of I-64).

Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday afternoon; some thunderstorms may be strong south of Louisville - damaging winds and hail are threats.

Showers and thunderstorms exit the region Tuesday evening behind a cold front. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

