Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and more rain to start this week

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, May 14, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and storms are possible tonight, mainly for areas west of I-65
  • Watching for the chance of a few strong storms on Tuesday
  • Beautiful weather arrives midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few stray showers can’t be ruled out overnight, with the best chances of rain or storms taking place for areas west of I-65.

Temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday features a cooler forecast under a mainly cloudy sky. A few light showers and patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out throughout the day.

Look for highs to be much cooler, warming into the mid-70s.

Showers gradually develop late Monday night and into the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are growing increasingly likely for Tuesday.

We’re closely monitoring the chances of seeing a few strong storms that could bring gusty winds and small hail.

Stay tuned for more updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, May 14, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, May 14, 2023

Most Read

When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport
Indiana State Police
Silver Alert canceled for missing 35-year-old Clarksville man

Latest News

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, May 14, 2023
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Sunday, May 14, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 5/9
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana
Tornado damage in New Albany, Indiana.
Residents clean up storm damage after NWS confirms 4 tornadoes in Indiana