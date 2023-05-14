FORECAST: Cooler temperatures and more rain to start this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers and storms are possible tonight, mainly for areas west of I-65

Watching for the chance of a few strong storms on Tuesday

Beautiful weather arrives midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few stray showers can’t be ruled out overnight, with the best chances of rain or storms taking place for areas west of I-65.

Temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the mid-50s.

Monday features a cooler forecast under a mainly cloudy sky. A few light showers and patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out throughout the day.

Look for highs to be much cooler, warming into the mid-70s.

Showers gradually develop late Monday night and into the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are growing increasingly likely for Tuesday.

We’re closely monitoring the chances of seeing a few strong storms that could bring gusty winds and small hail.

Stay tuned for more updates.

