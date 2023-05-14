Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Morning showers will give way to dry-time and warm temperatures this afternoon

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few stray showers are possible this afternoon and evening
  • Rain chances last through Tuesday
  • Midweek improvements with sunshine and more comfortable temperatures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once we get through this batch of morning showers and storms, the rest of our Mother’s Day is looking mostly dry!

A few stray downpours can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but these look to stay isolated. Afternoon highs will warm into the 70s and 80s.

A few stray showers can’t be ruled out overnight, with best chances of rain or storms taking place for areas west of I-65. Temperatures will be cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Monday features a cooler forecast under a mainly cloudy sky. A few light showers and patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out through tomorrow, either. Looks for highs to be much cooler, warming into the mid 70s.

Shower gradually develop late Monday night and into the predawn hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

