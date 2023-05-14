Contact Troubleshooters
Kentucky Democratic Rep. Lamin Swann dies after medical emergency

Representative Lamin Swann (D)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Representative Lamin Swann (D) passed away following a medical emergency earlier in the week.

Swann was just elected last year in November 2022. He recently finished his first term.

Pamela Dixon, Swann’s mother, released a statement on Sunday.

“There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye earlier today to my beloved son, Lamin. Beyond our faith, what comforts us s knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many. Those include his loved ones and friends; those he advocated for throughout his life; and, and, those whose own lives will forever be strengthened by his decision to be an organ donor. We are extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received over the last several days, and I know he felt it, too. Thank you.”

The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement from Chair Colmon Elridge on Swann’s death.

“Like most Kentuckians, Lamin knew hardships, but his spirit always reflected a belief that anything worth dreaming was possible. With countless examples of hard work, perseverance, and his overwhelming capacity to love and respect everyone, he showed us how to overcome. That was his character and those were the values he carried into the legislative chamber as a state representative. For nearly two decades, I was blessed to call Lamin Swann my brother. This is a heartbreaking and monumental loss for his family, his loved ones, his community, his colleagues, for our party, for me, and for Kentucky. We send our love, strength, and prayers to his mother Pamela, the rest of his family and those blessed to know and love Lamin. May God welcome this great and faithful servant with open arms.”

Governor Andy Beshear offered his condolences as well.

“My heart is heavy this morning at the news of Rep. Lamin Swann’s passing. Lamin was always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all. He will be greatly missed. Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family. ^AB”

