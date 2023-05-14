Teenager shot inside vehicle in Russell neighborhood hospitalized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital on Saturday night after he was shot inside his vehicle in the Russell neighborhood, Louisville Metro Police confirmed.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Cedar Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers arrived and found the teenage male, around 16 to 17 years old, had been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police said there are no suspects or arrests. LMPD is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

