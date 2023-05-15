Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said a man is dead after a shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Jordan Brown with Shively police said officers were called to respond to the 2400 block of Dixie Highway around 6:27 p.m.

The call initially came in reporting a fight that broke out inside the business that later developed into a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man in his early 20s shot. Brown said he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and died.

All parties have been accounted for. No other information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
Beth Boyle is trying to return home to Kentucky after suffering a medical emergency in Missouri.
Ky. woman trying to return home for treatment after surviving cardiac arrest while traveling
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
The crash happened shortly around 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Woman dies in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport

Latest News

8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury
Representative Lamin Swann (D)
Kentucky Democratic Rep. Lamin Swann dies after medical emergency
‘I promised myself that I would finish’: UofL student graduates after 50-year journey
‘I promised myself that I would finish’: UofL student graduates after 50-year journey
Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health
Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health