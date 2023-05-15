1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police said a man is dead after a shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Jordan Brown with Shively police said officers were called to respond to the 2400 block of Dixie Highway around 6:27 p.m.

The call initially came in reporting a fight that broke out inside the business that later developed into a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man in his early 20s shot. Brown said he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and died.

All parties have been accounted for. No other information was provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

