Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of the man who died from a shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital on Sunday has been released.

Trent L. Taylor, 21, died at University Hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting on Sunday evening, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Taylor’s death was confirmed as a homicide.

According to Shively Police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Dixie Highway.

Dispatchers originally called in the incident as a fight that broke out inside the building before later developing into a shooting.

Shively Police Sergeant Jordan Brown said all parties had been accounted for on Sunday. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

Latest News

The skyline of Louisville, Ky. from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Cloudy, calm today; Monitoring Tuesday storm threat
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare, Cigna reach insurance provider agreement
Louisville’s Frazier History Museum is being nationally recognized for its achievements and...
Frazier History Museum honored with national award from American Alliance of Museums
Selah was stabbed and left for dead in the midst of a barricaded situation that lasted over...
After surviving 50 stab wounds, Selah the dog returns to animal center