21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of the man who died from a shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital on Sunday has been released.

Trent L. Taylor, 21, died at University Hospital from injuries sustained in the shooting on Sunday evening, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Taylor’s death was confirmed as a homicide.

According to Shively Police, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Dixie Highway.

Dispatchers originally called in the incident as a fight that broke out inside the building before later developing into a shooting.

Shively Police Sergeant Jordan Brown said all parties had been accounted for on Sunday. No other information was provided.

