Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular heads to the Expo Center

Event promoters said there are over 500 booths that will set up over Memorial Day weekend,...
Event promoters said there are over 500 booths that will set up over Memorial Day weekend, offering thousands of great bargains.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest flea markets in the region is returning to Louisville this Memorial Day for its 50th straight year.

The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular will take place within the Kentucky Expo Center’s West Wing from May 26 through May 29, according to a release.

Event promoters said there are over 500 booths that will set up over Memorial Day weekend, offering thousands of great bargains on antiques, collectibles, electronics, clothing and more.

The flea market will also feature a $5 and under overstock sale area, with discounts up to 95% on thousands of items. The area will feature $5 deals on Friday that will get reduced to $3 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday.

Admission is free, with a $6 parking rebate provided with any purchase.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 26 and May 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29.

For more information on the Kentucky Flea Market, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Chris Williams says he questions whether he show go out on the town anymore after hearing gun...
‘It’s definitely scary’: Louisville‘s third mass shooting in 2023 makes residents more cautious than ever

Latest News

Donate a pint and become a hero
The Louisville Zoo is set to reveal a new animal on Tuesday that will make its return to the...
Louisville Zoo teases new animal addition set to be revealed Tuesday
Louisville’s Frazier History Museum is being nationally recognized for its achievements and...
Frazier History Museum honored with national award from American Alliance of Museums
A balloon release and remembrance event was organized on Saturday for 19-year-old Neel Nai, who...
Community gathers to remember teen killed at Shawnee food mart