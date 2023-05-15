50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular heads to the Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the largest flea markets in the region is returning to Louisville this Memorial Day for its 50th straight year.

The Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular will take place within the Kentucky Expo Center’s West Wing from May 26 through May 29, according to a release.

Event promoters said there are over 500 booths that will set up over Memorial Day weekend, offering thousands of great bargains on antiques, collectibles, electronics, clothing and more.

The flea market will also feature a $5 and under overstock sale area, with discounts up to 95% on thousands of items. The area will feature $5 deals on Friday that will get reduced to $3 on Saturday and $1 on Sunday.

Admission is free, with a $6 parking rebate provided with any purchase.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 26 and May 27, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 29.

