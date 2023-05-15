61-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-264 East near the airport on Friday evening has been identified.

Karen Sullivan, 61, died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, where police said a woman driving a passenger vehicle rear ended another vehicle in front of her.

The woman, later identified as Sullivan, was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was not injured, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

