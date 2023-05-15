Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

61-year-old woman killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-264 East near airport identified

TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.
TRIMARC said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on I-264 East near the airport on Friday evening has been identified.

Karen Sullivan, 61, died due to blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, where police said a woman driving a passenger vehicle rear ended another vehicle in front of her.

The woman, later identified as Sullivan, was taken to University Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was not injured, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

Latest News

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare, Cigna reach insurance provider agreement
Louisville’s Frazier History Museum is being nationally recognized for its achievements and...
Frazier History Museum honored with national award from American Alliance of Museums
Chris Williams says he questions whether he show go out on the town anymore after hearing gun...
Louisville‘s third mass shooting in 2023 makes residents more cautious than ever