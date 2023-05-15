Contact Troubleshooters
Donate a pint and become a hero

By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The American Red Cross is calling upon you to be a hero and donate blood.

On Monday, May 22, the Red Cross is teaming up with KFC Yum! Center to hold the Holiday Hero Blood Drive. The drive, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., provides an opportunity for the community to help hospitals be prepared to meet the needs for transfusions, including emergencies.

The Red Cross says donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do because when every second counts, blood products can provide lifesaving treatment.

If you are planning to donate, here are a few things you need to know. Donors will need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification when they check-in. To be eligible to donate, you have to be 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Those taking part in the blood drive will receive free parking, courtesy of The Parking Authority of River City (PARC) Center parking garage. The garage is accessible from entrances on Second and Third Street. They will also receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

