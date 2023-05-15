Contact Troubleshooters
Downtown Louisville businesses reopen after 3rd mass shooting of the year

Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Businesses re-opened Monday after a mass shooting Saturday night that killed one person and injured several others.

This is the third mass shooting in Louisville so far in 2023.

Around 11 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of South 4th Street on reports of a shooting.

Police said a fight that started inside a business escalated outside, where shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they found four victims near South 4th Street outside Sicilian Pizza and Pasta. A fifth victim was found near Third and Chestnut Streets.

Three men and two women, all ages unknown, were taken to University Hospital. One man later died, while another man was listed in critical condition, police confirmed.

The man killed was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner as 22-year-old Demontae Jakwan Tyreek Marshall.

Sicilian Pizza and Pasta left a statement on their door saying:

“The owners and staff at Sicilian’s Pizza and Pasta would like to extend our deepest condolences to the victims of last night’s shooting that occurred in front of our downtown location on 4th Street. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation by LMPD, we cannot release any further details at this time. Please continue to pray for the victims of this random act of violence that occurred. We appreciate your continued support of our family-owned business.” - Sicilian Pizza and Pasta.”

Sicilian Pizza customer Sean Willis said he still thinks the area is a “great spot.”

“I was from the suburbs, so my family is kind of paranoid about me working downtown sometimes,” Willis said. “And this kind of doesn’t help that case, but I still think it’s a great spot.”

Since the start of 2023, Louisville has seen 65 homicides as of Monday.

Restaurant owners said their teams are rallying together, hoping everyone stays safe and continues to support them.

”We are like family,” Safier Mediterranean Deli owner Youness Elmesyah said. “We have been working with each other for a long time, you know I know the owners and the co-workers, so I was scared for them number one. I pray, and I pray that people in charge hear our message and try to fix the problems that is going on downtown, and I hope that it comes back to the way it was before.”

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

