FORECAST: Cloudy, calm today; Monitoring Tuesday storm threat

WEATHER HEADLINES

Strong storms possible Tuesday - greatest threat south of the Parkways

Sunny, comfortable weather returns mid-week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After dealing with a few showers and patchy drizzle this morning, drier conditions are expected this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon; those stuck underneath thicker clouds will only warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Most of the evening features cloudy but dry conditions. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase from midnight to sunrise Tuesday. Expect lows in the 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday morning (mainly along and north of I-64). Thunderstorm chances increase tomorrow afternoon; some thunderstorms may be strong south of Louisville - damaging winds and hail are threats.

Showers and thunderstorms exit the region tomorrow evening behind a cold front. Temperatures fall into the 40s and low 50s by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.