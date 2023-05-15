Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Strong storms possible in Central & Southern Kentucky on Tuesday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mainly cloudy overnight before showers and downpours arrive around sunrise Tuesday
  • Round of thunderstorms likely Tuesday afternoon, some could be strong to severe south of Louisville
  • Beautiful weather arrives midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky overnight and a small shower chance begin to rise as we head toward Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

After a sunrise bout of scattered downpours we’ll watch for a round of strong thunderstorms from early to mid afternoon on Tuesday. Some storms could be strong to severe south of Louisville. The main threats will be wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

With an area of low pressure departing by Tuesday evening we’ll see a clearing sky and only a small shower chance. Lows will drop into the 50s heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be a wonderful day with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s. It’ll be one of the prettiest days of the week! We’ll watch for only a very small sprinkle chance during the day as a reinforcing cold front quietly moves through.

Thursday looks sunny and beautiful with highs in the 70s, but we’ll need to watch for rain chances heading toward Friday and Saturday. Right now it looks like Friday night is the most likely time for rain with this next cold front moving through, but that timing is still plus or minus 12 hours at this point.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

