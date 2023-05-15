Contact Troubleshooters
Frazier History Museum honored with national award from American Alliance of Museums

Frazier History Museum is going virtual
Louisville’s Frazier History Museum is being nationally recognized for its achievements and leadership within the museum field.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Frazier History Museum is being nationally recognized for its achievements and leadership within the museum field.

Museum organizers will head to Denver, Colorado from May 19-22 to be presented the award of Recognition for the Advancement of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility from the American Alliance of Museums.

The Frazier History Museum is one of two national institutions receiving this year’s award, with the Children’s Creativity Museum in San Francisco also recognized.

“The Frazier History Museum has shown an increased commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion over the past several years, particularly after Louisville became a center of protests in 2020,” according to the announcement. “Through programs, exhibitions, and special projects, the Frazier has experienced increased representation within the museum and the visitors it serves.”

The AAM said the Frazier’s Bridging the Divide panel discussion, the temporary West of Ninth exhibit featuring residents from the nine neighborhoods that make up West Louisville and the permanent The Commonwealth: Divided We Fall exhibit highlighting early Kentuckians as evidence of racial inclusion and equity.

Frazier curator Amanda Briede will be attending the ceremony to accept the award on behalf of the museum.

“It is my incredible privilege to be traveling to Denver to accept this award from the American Alliance of Museums on behalf of the Frazier,” Briede said. “This award honors not only the Frazier, but so many members of our community who have shared their time, their heirlooms, and their stories with us as we work to represent a more complete image of Kentucky’s history.”

For more information on the Frazier History Museum, click or tap here.

