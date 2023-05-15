Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Gov. Beshear attends ribbon cutting for new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge

Governor Andy Beshear joined area officials and KYTC Secretary Jim Gray for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: May. 15, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHLAND, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear joined area officials and Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge.

The ribbon cutting and bridge dedication was held Monday afternoon, May 15.

The governor also unveiled new highway signage paying tribute to the late Jim R. Smith, for whom the bridge is named and founder of the company that built it. The 2022 General Assembly approved the naming as a tribute to the Smithland native.

According to KYTC, the 1,912-foot-long blue truss bridge is expected to open to traffic on Monday or Tuesday, weather permitting.

“Kentuckians are going to love their new bridge, which will make their commutes safer,” Governor Beshear said. “This standout bridge assembled at the Paducah Riverport and transported to Smithland showcases the ingenuity used to usher in a much-needed structure that will be treasured for generations to come.”

According to KYTC, the new bridge will have a 40-foot wide, two-lane deck with 12-foot driving lanes and 8-foot shoulders that will provide extra clearance for most farm equipment to cross without stopping oncoming traffic.

To help with river navigation on the Cumberland River, the new bridge will not have piers in the water during normal river conditions.

Previous stories
$63.6M bid approved to build new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland
Construction on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge ahead of schedule
Steel truss floats up Cumberland River to attach to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge
Truss placement on new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland finished, some boat traffic resumes
Traffic expected to move to new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge late April or early May

Jim Smith Contracting Co., of Grand Rivers, was awarded the $63.6 million contract to replace a neighboring aging bridge, which opened to traffic in 1931.

According to KYTC, the former bridge, known locally as the Lucy Jefferson Lewis Memorial Bridge, will be demolished in August and crews will complete final roadway resurfacing and finishing work by December 2023.

Jim Smith Contracting partnered with American Bridge Co. to assemble and paint the bridge’s 700-foot steel truss at the Paducah Riverport. The truss then floated by barge 14 miles upstream on the Ohio River to the bridge construction site for crews to work on the bridge deck.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buc-ee’s, known for its large convenience stores and the “world’s cleanest bathrooms” will be...
Buc-ee’s plans second Ky. location set to begin construction this June
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
Zach R. Stearns, 62, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property by the...
Substitute accused of bringing gun to Shelby County school says he’s carried concealed weapons before while teaching

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Sunny, pleasant midweek
Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass
Ky. Education Commissioner not selected for Baltimore superintendent position
Alcohol sales grapic
Allen County votes in favor of alcohol sales
They will face off in November in the race for Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner.
Jonathan Shell, Sierra Enlow to face off in race for Ky. Agriculture Commissioner
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery
Body builder works his way back into competition following back surgery