Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Horse fatalities at Churchill Downs 8 times worse than similar period

Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight,...
Seven dead thoroughbreds at Churchill Downs prior to the Kentucky Derby hijacked the spotlight, focusing its glare on horseracing’s biggest problem.(WAVE News)
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The numbers are as baffling as they are alarming. Eight dead horses at Churchill Downs so early in the season is unheard of in recent years.

“Eight deaths in this short, punctuated period is a serious problem,” Wayne Pacelle, Animal Wellness Action president said.

By the time the starting bell rang in the 149th Kentucky Derby, seven horses had already died at Churchill Downs’ spring meet. An eighth horse fatality on Sunday brought even more urgency to demands for change.

“They really need to bear down and figure out what happened,” Pacelle said, “with each of these horses and are the remedial actions the track leadership can take to prevent a recurrence of these problems.”

Questions of how eight horses could die at Churchill Downs before May 15 ripple throughout horseracing. In the same time period, only one horse died at Churchill Downs in the three previous years combined. The unexplained spike provokes unflattering comparisons to a 2019 spate of fatalities at Santa Anita when 37 horses died in a year.

“Just because it has a great reputation in the field, and hosts the marquee race in the United States,” Pacelle said, “doesn’t mean that it’s immune to some of the larger dynamics that are contributing to on track deaths of horses.”

Investigations by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and Horse Racing Safety Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) search for answers from the bluegrass to tracks across the country.

The Churchill fatalities is the first big challenge for HISA. Created by Congress to enforce uniform rules throughout racing, HISA will review medical and racing records of the individual horses, track conditions and the history of fatalities at Churchill Downs.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
21-year-old man shot, killed at Shively Animal Clinic identified
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?

Latest News

Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
Downtown Louisville businesses reopen after 3rd mass shooting of the year
The skyline of Louisville, Ky. from Jeffersonville, Ind.
FORECAST: Strong storms possible in Central & Southern Kentucky on Tuesday
Donate a pint and become a hero
Event promoters said there are over 500 booths that will set up over Memorial Day weekend,...
50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Memorial Day Spectacular heads to the Expo Center