Ky. family asks for help after fire destroys home where they lived for generations

Effort underway to help Powell County man who lost home in fire last week
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Powell County family is asking for help after the place they called home for more than 60 years was lost to a fire.

It’s been several days since Michael Frazier’s childhood home badly burned in an electrical fire.

“As soon as I walk through the door, I see the wall, I see the table. My mamaw would make dumplings. We’d host Christmases here,” said Michael Frazier.

David Frazier says seeing the aftermath will never get easier.

“I jumped up, and my main thought was just, get out as fast as I could,” said David Frazier.

David was sound asleep when it broke out. If it wasn’t for his furry friend, he may never have woken up.

“Here he comes, running like I don’t know what. Boscoe’s a hero to me,” said David Frazier.

They saved some special family memories and their Bible was spared too, but the place their family called home for four generations can’t be salvaged.

“It’s hard to see the place you felt the safest in the world no longer here,” Michael Frazier said.

“This is my home,” said David Frazier. “If I possibly can, I’d like to come back here”

Michael is a Republican lobbyist but says once word of this got out, he felt the love and support of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

The Frazier family’s home could not get traditional homeowners insurance, like many others in Eastern Kentucky, because of the high risks that are associated with mobile homes.

So, they’re asking their fellow Kentuckians for help, and Michael hopes he can work with his colleagues in Frankfort to help others with this issue moving forward.

You can help the Frazier family by donating to their GoFundMe page. You can also write a letter to wish David well and send them to this address: 931 Forge Mill Road, Clay City, Kentucky 40312.

