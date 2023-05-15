LIVE @ 2:00 | Funeral service for legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum

Funeral service for legendary UofL Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for University of Louisville Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Monday at Southeast Christian Church at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.

The event will be livestreamed here and on our social media platforms starting at 2 p.m.

The University of Louisville said it would also be hosting a Celebration of Life for Crum at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. That event can only be watched through ACC Network Extra.

Crum died at his home last Tuesday at the age of 86.

During his time with the University of Louisville, Crum led the Cards to two national titles in 1980 and 1986 and sent six of his teams to the NCAA national semifinals.

