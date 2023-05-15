Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville man enters guilty plea in south Louisville workplace shooting

A man who turned himself in to police following a workplace shooting at a south Louisville...
A man who turned himself in to police following a workplace shooting at a south Louisville manufacturing plant has entered a guilty plea for murder.(WAVE 3 News / LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who turned himself in to police following a workplace shooting at a south Louisville manufacturing plant has entered a guilty plea for murder.

Eric R. Deshields was scheduled to begin jury trial on Monday for the shooting death of Jimmy Webb near the old Naval Ordnance Plant off of Southside Drive on July 26, 2021.

Instead, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said Deshields entered a guilty plea to one count of murder.

Deshields admitted to getting into an argument with Webb at their workplace, Material Handling Systems, on the day of the shooting.

The two men agreed to fight in the parking lot, where after words were exchanged, Deshields grabbed his gun from his car and shot Webb as he walked away.

Documents state Deshields then stood over Webb’s body and shot him three more times.

Webb was taken to University Hospital where he later died, police previously confirmed.

Deshields turned himself into police later that afternoon.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney stated Deshields was mentally ill, but was not legally insane and could stand trial.

Deshields was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 85% of his sentence.

