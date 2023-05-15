Louisville Zoo teases new animal addition set to be revealed Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is set to reveal a new animal on Tuesday that will make its return to the zoo for the first time since the 1970s.

According to the release, the animal is part of a captivating, endangered species and will be housed in the zoo’s Glacier Run zone.

The announcement will be made on May 16 at 10:30 p.m. at the Louisville Zoo.

On Monday, the Louisville Zoo released a sneak peek photo for the community to guess what animal it will be. The organization said it invites guests to make their guesses on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

