Louisville Zoo teases new animal addition set to be revealed Tuesday

The Louisville Zoo is set to reveal a new animal on Tuesday that will make its return to the...
The Louisville Zoo is set to reveal a new animal on Tuesday that will make its return to the zoo for the first time since the 1970s.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is set to reveal a new animal on Tuesday that will make its return to the zoo for the first time since the 1970s.

According to the release, the animal is part of a captivating, endangered species and will be housed in the zoo’s Glacier Run zone.

The announcement will be made on May 16 at 10:30 p.m. at the Louisville Zoo.

On Monday, the Louisville Zoo released a sneak peek photo for the community to guess what animal it will be. The organization said it invites guests to make their guesses on its Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information on the Louisville Zoo, click or tap here.

