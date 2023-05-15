Metro Office for Women hosts discussion on human trafficking in Louisville

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of guests attended a day-long discussion on human trafficking in Louisville and how to prevent it.

The discussion was hosted by the Metro Office for Women at the Louisville Central Community Center on Monday, where workshops focused on housing for trafficking survivors and adopting a racial equity approach in prevention.

Officials with the event said the best way to make a change in human trafficking is partnering with those affected to help better serve their needs.

“The people that are closest to the problem are closest to the solution,” Gretchen Hunt, Director of the Metro Office for Women said. “So we need to make sure to be partnering with people who’ve lived experiences of trafficking or come from communities to figure out what their needs are and what they believe the solutions are to prevent human trafficking.”

Experts said people responsible for human trafficking will prey on vulnerable communities, such as LGBTQ youth, the homeless and those with substance abuse issues.

More information on the Office for Women can be found here.

