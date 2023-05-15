Norton Healthcare, Cigna reach insurance provider agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare announced it has reached an agreement with Cigna to continue to provide in-network care for those with the insurance provider.

“Thank you for placing your trust in Norton Healthcare and allowing us to provide for your health needs,” Norton Healthcare said in a statement on Sunday. “We know that you have a choice in health care providers, and we want you to know we sincerely appreciate the faith you have placed in our organization.

This comes after a notice in April from Cigna, stating the insurance provider had not reached an agreement on a new contract with Norton Healthcare, stating Norton was demanding higher than average prices.

A Norton spokesperson said it had been trying to reach an agreement but Cigna needed to pay more due to rising costs within the health care system.

With the new agreement, Cigna will continue to offer in-network pricing for patients who visit Norton Healthcare or Norton Children’s Hospital.

