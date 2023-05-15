Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Norton Healthcare, Cigna reach insurance provider agreement

Norton Healthcare
Norton Healthcare(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare announced it has reached an agreement with Cigna to continue to provide in-network care for those with the insurance provider.

“Thank you for placing your trust in Norton Healthcare and allowing us to provide for your health needs,” Norton Healthcare said in a statement on Sunday. “We know that you have a choice in health care providers, and we want you to know we sincerely appreciate the faith you have placed in our organization.

This comes after a notice in April from Cigna, stating the insurance provider had not reached an agreement on a new contract with Norton Healthcare, stating Norton was demanding higher than average prices.

A Norton spokesperson said it had been trying to reach an agreement but Cigna needed to pay more due to rising costs within the health care system.

With the new agreement, Cigna will continue to offer in-network pricing for patients who visit Norton Healthcare or Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
8th horse euthanized at Churchill Downs following leg injury

Latest News

Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health
Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health
Doctors use Mother’s Day weekend to raise awareness for women’s heart health
The technology has been used for hip and knee replacement procedures.
UofL Health facility celebrates major milestone in robotic assisted joint replacement procedures
By using new cutting-edge technology, the orthopedic team at UofL Health - Jewish Hospital is...
UofL Health facility celebrates major milestone in robotic assisted joint replacement procedures