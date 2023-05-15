REPLAY: Funeral service for legendary Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funeral service for University of Louisville Hall of Fame basketball coach Denny Crum is scheduled happened on Monday at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Several guest speakers honored Crum at the funeral service, including former UofL assistant coach Jerry Jones, player Junior Bridgeman, 1980 team member Roger Burkman and more.

Watch the full service in the video player above.

The University of Louisville said it would also be hosting a Celebration of Life for Crum at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. That event can only be watched through ACC Network Extra.

Crum died at his home last Tuesday at the age of 86.

During his time with the University of Louisville, Crum led the Cards to two national titles in 1980 and 1986 and sent six of his teams to the NCAA national semifinals.

