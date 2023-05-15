Contact Troubleshooters
Shively police address rumors surrounding Animal Clinic shooting, claims possible self-defense

By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police sent a release on Monday addressing rumors surrounding the deadly shooting at the Animal Clinic & Hospital.

Sunday afternoon, police were called to respond to the 2400 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a verbal altercation.

Shively spokesman Jordan Brown said while officers were en route, the caller said the altercation became physical, and one person was shot.

The person shot was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by EMS and later died from his injuries. On Monday, the Jefferson County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Trent Taylor.

Taylor’s death was confirmed as a homicide.

Shively police said as of Monday, all parties involved have been accounted for and that there are no outstanding suspects.

There were no other injuries to anyone aside from those who were involved in the altercation.

Brown said while the investigation is still in its early stages, “the factors surrounding this event indicate the potential for a self-defense claim.”

Due to this, there will be no arrests at this time. Police said this is not to be construed as a final decision.

Once the investigation is complete, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office will be consulted regarding any potential prosecution.

Brown said social media posts circulating around the internet speculating and accusing a woman named Jayme Bond of being the shooter are false.

Bond has been receiving death threats due to the misinformation of these rumors.

The Shively Police Department confirmed Bond is in no way involved in this incident.

