Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Umpire arrested, accused of putting deputy in a chokehold

A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was...
A Ballparks National game on Kissick Way in Macks Creek went sour after a disturbance call was made to Camden County Sheriff’s department, involving a parent and an umpire.(kctv)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACKS CREEK, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Camden County deputies arrested an umpire after investigators say he placed a deputy in a chokehold following an argument at a ball game.

Neal A. Sidebottom, 56, of Versailles, Missouri, faces charges of first-degree assault of a special victim with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.

The incident happened Saturday at the Ballparks National on Kissick Way in Macks Creek. Investigators say the deputy spoke with a woman who claimed Sidebottom shoved her out of his way during a disagreement.

When the deputy approached the umpire to get his statement, investigators say Sidebottom refused to identify himself and walked away.

Investigators said when the deputy stopped him, he took him to the ground in a chokehold. After a struggle, several spectators pulled the umpire off the deputy.

Emergency crews took the deputy to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

A judge ordered Sidebottom held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
1 person dead after shooting at Shively Animal Clinic & Hospital
Sicilian Pizza & Pasta Downtown
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside downtown Louisville business
Coach Crum's wife of two decades said his legacy stretches beyond the court into the hearts of...
‘I wanted a Cardinal on my heart for him’: Susan Sweeney Crum opens up about husband’s life outside of coaching
When the University of Louisville Band performed “My Old Kentucky Home” at the start of this...
Why weren’t UofL singers allowed to perform ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ at the Derby?
Chris Williams says he questions whether he show go out on the town anymore after hearing gun...
‘It’s definitely scary for sure’: Louisville‘s third mass shooting in 2023 makes residents more cautious than ever

Latest News

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
'We were in shock': Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says
Ana Moreno (left) was killed by a stray bullet while she was shopping for prom dresses with her...
Mom killed by stray bullet while prom dress shopping with daughter, police say
FILE - Cattle graze along a section of the Missouri River that includes the Upper Missouri...
Biden plan would open leases to conservation, not just drilling and grazing
Dozens of guests attended a day-long discussion on human trafficking in Louisville and how to...
Metro Office for Women hosts discussion on human trafficking in Louisville
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies and emergency personnel arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving...
Man dies after getting stuck in machine at paper mill