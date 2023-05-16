Contact Troubleshooters
Andy Beshear wins Democratic candidacy for Kentucky governor

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(Campaign Photo)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Incumbent Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has won the Democratic candidacy for governor in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Beshear was one of three candidates running, including Geoffrey Young and Peppy Martin.

Election Results: Ky. 2023 Primaries

Beshear was first elected as the 63rd governor of Kentucky in 2019 and has led the commonwealth through the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to historic severe weather events.

Beshear will face off against Republican candidate Daniel Cameron in November’s general election.

This story will be updated.

