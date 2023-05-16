Caesars Sportsbook partnering with Ky. racetracks ahead of sports betting launch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With legalized sports betting heading to the commonwealth in the next few months, a national sports wagering platform announced a partnership with two historic racetracks.

Caesars Sportsbook, owned by Caesar’s Entertainment, announced it will be working with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington to offer legal mobile sports wagering in Kentucky and bringing a retail sportsbook location to Central Kentucky, according to a release.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission must approve the regulations of in-person and mobile wagering before going forward.

“Keeneland and Red Mile are iconic horse racing venues with an important legacy in the state of Kentucky,” Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital said in a release. “Customers in the region have long enjoyed our world-class Caesars destinations and, most recently, our horse racing wagering app, Caesars Racebook. Working with these historic institutions provides an unmatched opportunity to reach sports and racing fans in the state, and we look forward to working with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission as we prepare to launch later this year.”

The partnership will make Caesars Sportsbook the official betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile, offering on-track hospitality and VIP experiences at both racetracks.

Red Mile would be the home of the on-premise retail sportsbook allowing guests to bet on sports betting as well as horseracing.

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 551 into law back in March legalizing sports betting in Kentucky. The law goes into effect on June 28.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.