Country Boy Brewing opening new taproom in downtown Louisville this June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downtown Louisville will soon be home to a new taproom experience opening up this June.

Country Boy Brewing said the new taproom at the Omni Louisville Hotel at 400 South 2nd Street will be open to the public in early June 2023, according to a release.

Located at the Falls City Market on the ground floor of the Omni Louisville Hotel, the taproom will feature a rotation of beers from the brewery in addition to stone fired pizzas, house smoked BBQ and freshly made salads.

“We’re excited to be opening our newest taproom in Louisville,” Daniel Harrison, Co-Founder of Country Boy Brewing said in a release. “We’ve had our sights set on expanding into Louisville for quite some time now, and we’re looking forward to this being the first step to share our beers with the community here.”

Several beers on tap include the Cougar Bait Blonde Ale and the Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale, in addition to other exclusive brews that will be made specifically for the Louisville market.

“Falls City Market is proud to be downtown Louisville’s marketplace for local food and experiences,” Eamon O’Brien, General Manager of Omni Louisville Hotel said. “The Country Boy Brewing Taproom will be welcomed by its Louisville legion of fans and create new followers of this Kentucky brewing icon.”

