Daniel Cameron wins Republican candidacy for Ky. governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a widely contested race for the Republican candidacy, Daniel Cameron has won the primaries and will face off against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s general elections.

Cameron is currently the commonwealth’s attorney general and was appointed in the role in Dec. 2019 to fill Beshear’s vacancy.

A total of 12 candidates were vying for the Republican nomination, including Kentucky agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, and Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon among others.

This story will be updated.

