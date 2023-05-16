Contact Troubleshooters
Daniel Cameron wins Republican candidacy for Ky. governor

Daniel Cameron has won the primaries and will face off against incumbent Ky. governor Andy...
Daniel Cameron has won the primaries and will face off against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s general elections.(Campaign Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a widely contested race for the Republican candidacy, Daniel Cameron has won the primaries and will face off against incumbent Ky. governor Andy Beshear in November’s general elections.

Cameron is currently the commonwealth’s attorney general and was appointed in the role in Dec. 2019 to fill Beshear’s vacancy.

Election Results: Ky. 2023 Primaries

A total of 12 candidates were vying for the Republican nomination, including Kentucky agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, and Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon among others.

This story will be updated.

